‘My faith in judiciary stands vindicated’: Shashi Tharoor issues statement, thanks judge after acquittal in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Shashi Tharoor said the verdict will allow his family to mourn Sunanda in peace. (PTI)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today expressed his gratitude towards the Judge who acquitted him in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Sharing his statement on Twitter after a Delhi court discharged him in the case, Tharoor termed the charges levied by the Delhi Police as ‘preposterous’ and said that his faith in the judiciary stands vindicated.

“I would like to express my humble thanks to Judge Geetanjali Goel for her orders today, discharging me from the charges levied by the Delhi Police, which I have consistently described as preposterous. This brings a significant conclusion to the long nightmare which had enveloped me after the tragic passing of my late wife Sunanda,” said Tharoor.

Tharoor said that he faced numerous ‘unfounded accusations’ and vilification by the media in the seven years since the death of his wife.

“I have weathered dozens of unfounded accusations and media vilification patiently, sustained by my faith in the Indian judiciary, which today stands vindicated. In our justice system, the process is all too often the punishment. Nonetheless, the fact that justice has been done, at last, will allow all of us in the family to mourn Sunanda in peace,” said Tharoor while thanking his lawyers for bringing the case to a conclusion.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court today discharged Shashi Tharoor of all charges in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. The Delhi Police had urged the court to press charges under IPC Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) against Tharoor.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a Delhi hotel room in suspicious circumstances on January 17, 2014.