Muzaffarpur: Stampede at Baba Garibnath temple, 15 devotees injured

At least 15 people have been injured in a stampede at Muzaffarpur’s Baba Garibnath temple this morning. According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred in the wee hours when hundreds of devotees flock to the temple to offer water to Lord Shiva. It was then, the unfortunate incident happened.

It said that there were no reports of casualties but since it is Monday – considered the most auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva in Shravan month, devotees in large number arrived in the morning to worship Lord Shiva. ANI report suggests that the incident was a fallout of a massive turnout of devotees in the morning. This led to a ruckus like-situation and soon converting into a stampede.

Police officials stationed in the premises of the temple took note of the situation and appealed devotees to remain calm. They took full control of the situation immediately and rushed the injured persons to a nearby hospital. Officials said that the situation was under control.

15 people have got injured in a stampede at Garibnath Temple in Muzaffarpur, this morning. The situation is now under control. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/d8yR7FaicD — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

Baba Garibnath temple in Muzaffarpur is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is also known as second Baidyanath. It is situated on the bank of river Gandak and attracts thousands of devotees on every Monday.

This is a developing story. More details awaited