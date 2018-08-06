Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes: Those seeking Manju Verma’s resignation involved in corruption, Sushil Modi defends JD(U) minister

Hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar defended his Cabinet colleague Manju Verma over her alleged involvement in the rapes of minor girls at a state-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur, senior BJP leader and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition RJD for demanding the minister’s resignation on moral grounds. Speaking to reporters here, Modi said that there is “no need for the resignation of the social welfare minister just because some people are giving statements”.

Categorically rejecting the opposition’s demand, he said: “Culprits of fodder scam are inside their own home who are today talking about morality. Those (Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi) who have been summoned in the railway tender scam, are seeking resignation (of Manju Verma).”

JD(U) legislator Verma, the Social Welfare Minister, is at a centre of a controversy following revelations that her husband visited that Muzaffarpur shelter home.

Earlier today, CM Kumar himself came forward to defend Verma saying “if the Social Welfare minister is found involved or anything against her in connection with the case, she may be asked to quit”. Kumar said that his government has decided to run such shelter homes across the state directly.

The opposition parties have been demanding that Nitish Kumar sack Verma from the post and several BJP MPs have also joined the chorus to demand from the CM that Verma be removed.

Meanwhile, a CBI team today arrived in Muzaffarpur to investigate the case further. The CBI has already collected all documents and evidence related to the case from police. The state government has so far suspended six Assistant Directors posted in the Social Welfare Department.

The whole case was unearthed after the Social Welfare Department filed an FIR on the basis of an audit report prepared by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Services.