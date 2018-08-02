Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes: Supreme Court steps in, seeks report from Bihar government, Centre and TISS

The Supreme Court today took suo-moto cognisance of the sensational case of rapes of minors girls at a state-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The top court issued notices to both the state and the Centre and sought their response regarding the steps taken so far in the case. The court also asked Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Science to submit a copy of the audit that had unearthed the whole matter.

The institute had in its report said that several girls living in the shelter home had told officials that they were raped and tortured by employees. A girl had even said that one girl was murdered and buried in the complex of the shelter home for opposing the staff.

The Supreme Court also expressed concern over the identify of the victims being revealed by the media. The court restrained the media from telecasting images and videos of minor rape victims even in blurred and morphed form. It also barred media from conducting interview of child rape victims.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in Bihar are today observing a bandh against the government’s inaction in the case and failure in providing a security to women in the state. The shutdown is backed by opposition parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Hindustani Swam Morcha, Samajwadi Party and Lokrantrik Janata Dal.

According to reports, several workers of the political parties and supporters blocked railway tracks in Darbhanga, Madhubani, Jahanabad, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Bhojpur districts. Protesters have also blocked several roads in Siwan, Bhojpur, Nawada, Patna, Arwal, Jagabad districts.

The CBI on Sunday took over case following a recommendation by the state government.