Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes: RJD calls for nationwide protest on August 4, Rahul Gandhi to join Tejashwi Yadav

Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes: RJD calls for nationwide protest on August 4, Rahul Gandhi likely to join Tejashwi Yadav

The case of the sensational Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes involving 34 minor girls is getting bigger with each passing day. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad Yadav has now called a nationwide strike on August 4 to protest against the Nitish Kumar government’s inaction in the case. Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has said that the party workers will hold demonstrations in different parts of the country on Saturday including at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and in Patna.

A TV report said that the Congress has announced its support to the RJD’s call and party president Rahul Gandhi will join Tejashwi in the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The Congress and RJD are part of the Grand Alliance.

“RJD will hold a strike in Bihar and across the country, including at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on August 4, to seek answers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Muzaffarpur shelter home case and several other crimes in the state,” Tejashwi said.

“Leaders from many parties will be a part of our protest tomorrow at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi Ji has also confirmed his presence,” he added.

The case, now being probed by the CBI, has put the coalition government of JD(U) and BJP in the dock. The opposition parties have been attacking the Bihar government for its lacklustre attitude in dealing the case. On Thursday, the Left parties had observed Bihar Bandh by blocking the movement of trains and traffic on roads. The bandh was backed by Congress, RJD and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha and other smaller parties.

When asked about the photo showing shelter homeowner Brajesh Thakur with his father Lalu, Tejashwi replied: “It is a very old photo… it is just a diversionary tactic.” Accusing the government of shielding the accused, he said that “photos of top leaders honouring the accused corroborate that several senior leaders are involved in this case and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is trying to shield them”.

“Probe was delayed deliberately to manipulate evidence,” the RJD leader said.

Earlier today, CM Nitish Kumar said that he is ashamed of the incident and promised to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book. His reaction comes a day after the Supreme Court took suo-moto cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the Centre and Bihar government. The matter was unearthed when the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences had conducted a survey and found that girls at the shelter were raped and sexually exploited by the staff.