A woman threw ink on Muzaffarpur Shelter Home accused Brajesh Thakur outside court in Muzaffarpur. (ANI)

A woman allegedly threw ink at the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case Brajesh Thakur on Wednesday while he was being taken to court. Thakur was produced in a special POCSO court along with nine other accused. Speaking to reporters while being taken to the court, Thakur said that he was framed as he wanted to fight elections on a Congress ticket. “Have been framed as I wanted to fight elections in Congress Ticket. No girl accused me of sexual assault.” He has maintained that he is innocent in the sexual assault case.

Thakur also denied any link with Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma, whose husband has also been named in the case. The Opposition has demanded her resignation after the allegations surfaced. Verma has till now refused to resign from the Nitish Kumar government. The incident came to light after an audit of the shelter home by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The institute reported that a number of girls were sexually abused. As many as 34 girls were rescued following a raid by the police.

The police has till now arrested 11 persons in the case, which included Thakur, the owner of the shelter home. In a major crackdown last Friday, the state government shut down as many as 30 organisations linked to Thakur, and also blacklisted three of his newspapers. Meanwhile, the Union Women and Child Development ministry has instructed the social audit of over 9,000 childcare institutes in the country in two months, a senior official said today, after reports of sexual abuse of minors at shelter homes emerged from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

It asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to carry out out the audit and submit its report to the ministry in two months, an official said. During its audit, the commission will take into account the condition of children living in these institutes as also background checks of the NGOs that are running these institutions. There are as many as 9,462 childcare institutes in the country, of which 7,109 have been registered with the government. Even as most of the funds to run these institutes are provided by the government, the states mostly give the responsibility to run these institutions to NGOs.