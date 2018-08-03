Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes: Bihar minister, wife of accused, refuses to comment on resignation; watch here

When asked what was the problem in resigning as the incident has embarrassed the Nitish Kumar government in the state, the minister did not answer.

Bihar Social Welfare minister Manju Verma today avoided questions on whether she would resign on moral grounds, as her husband has been accused of regularly visiting the Muzaffarpur shelter home where 34 minor girls were sexually abused. The owner of the shelter home, Brajesh Thakur, is already in police custody. When reporters asked her whether she would resign as minister as her husband has also been accused in the case, she replied back saying, “Jawab denge(will answer).”

Last week, the minister had promised to ensure “death penalty” for her husband if he was found involved in the case. Social welfare minister Manju Verma last week vowed to ensure the death penalty for her husband if it is proved that he was involved in the Muzaffarpur shelter home horror.

The minister’s reaction last week came following accusations against her husband Chandeshwar Verma by the wife of the arrested district child protection officer Ravi Kumar Raushan. Raushan’s wife had alleged that the minister’s husband was a frequent visitor at the shelter home where a number of girls were reportedly sexually abused.

On Friday, while expressing his anguish over the scandal, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today Pointed out on the on the need to develop institutional mechanisms to prevent such incidents from occuring again in future. While speaking at the launch of ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana’, a scheme for girls welfare in Patna, the CM said the alleged sex abuse of girls at Mizaffarpur shelter home “has left us with a sense of shame and guilt”.

#WATCH Bihar Minister Manju Verma evades question on #Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case. Her husband faces allegations of frequently visiting the the shelter home. pic.twitter.com/jCm7KZvzcl — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2018

“We have always said that the guilty would not be spared and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said on the floor of the assembly that we would ourselves like the CBI probe to be monitored by the High Court,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. This was his first public comment on the scandal since it broke out in July. Nitish Kumar said he has asked the state chief secretary to work on developing institutional mechanisms in consultation with the departments concerned so that such incidents do not recur.