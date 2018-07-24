Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes: As Opposition corners NDA government, Centre says CBI order only on state’s request

The government today said that a CBI probe into the sensational rape of over 40 minor girls at a state-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur will be ordered once the Centre receives a request from the state. Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government is open for an investigation by the CBI.

Calling the incident ‘a serious matter’, Singh said, “If state government recommends this, we will consider a CBI inquiry.” Singh was responding to the opposition MPs’ demand that the case be handed over to the CBI.

Opposition MPs from Bihar today raised the issue in the Lok Sabha. Congress MP from Supaul Ranjeet Ranjan and RJD MP Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Muzaffarpur horror story.

During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Ranjan raised the matter and demanded a probe by the CBI. The MP said that the incident has brought shame to the country. Ranjan also gave the example of Swiss Squash player Ambre Allinckx who refused to participate in the World Junior Squash Championship in Chennai citing safety concerns for women in India.

RJD MP Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav said that the incident has not only brought shame to the state but to the whole nation. “It is matter of shame for the country.”

On Monday, Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav, had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, demanding a probe by the CBI.

In Patna, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly renewed his attack on the Nitish Kumar government as he announced to launch ‘NDA bhagao, beti bachao cycle march’.

“Government is saving its top officials and leaders involved in the case. Digging operation took place only because of court’s order. The opposition wants CBI to carry out a High Court-monitored probe into the case,” he said.

“Our party will launch ‘NDA Bhagao, Beti Bachao Cycle March’ from Gaya to Patna to highlight the failures of the NDA government. I am sure that people will join the march in support of the Mahagathbandhan,” he added.

The case was reported first when the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences drafted a report after talking to the girls who said that they are being raped and sexually assaulted at the government-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur. According to a girl who was staying at the shelter home, which now has been sealed, a girl was beaten to death due to disagreement with the staff and her body was buried in the compound.

Meanwhile, the digging of the land at the shelter home has begun to recover the body of the deceased girl. The state government has also directed the district magistrates across the state to visit all such shelter homes to review their functioning.