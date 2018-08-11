Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Tejashwi Yadav demands Nitish Kumar’s resignation, threatens to stage mass protest

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said that Nitish should resign as the Bihar chief minister on moral grounds. (Source: ANI)

The leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and former deputy chief minister of the state, Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday attacked Nitish Kumar over the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said that Nitish should resign as the Bihar chief minister on moral grounds and should also give up the Home Ministry. Yadav accused that Nitish is shielding those who committed the crime and isn’t fighting for the justice of girls.

“Nitish Ji must resign on moral grounds as he’s unable to run the state. It’ll be proved he’s the most coward CM who isn’t fighting for justice for our daughters, but shielding those who committed crime. He must resign from state Home Ministry as well,” he said.

He alleged that Nitish Kumar knows everything and gave the Bihar chief minister a week’s time to reveal the whereabouts of the girl who was shifted from the shelter home and has been missing since then. Yadav said that if the information is not provided within a week, he will stage a mass protest. “Nitish ji knows everything. I give him a week’s time to reveal the whereabouts of the girl who was shifted from the shelter home & who has been missing since then, after which we will stage a mass protest in Madhubani,” the RJD leader added.

These statements came a day after the Bihar government had cancelled the registration of Brajesh Thakur’s NGO, which ran the infamous shelter home in Muzaffarpur where 34 girls were allegedly raped over a period of time. The sale of the NGO’s assets was banned and the bank accounts were also frozen.

The DM’s orders had followed an August 6 missive from the state Registration department, wherein it was stated that the NGO’s registration was being cancelled as it was blacklisted by the Social Welfare Department for the alleged sexual abuse of inmates at the shelter home.