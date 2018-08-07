Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Take action against woman who disclosed victims’ names on social media, SC tells Nitish government

The apex court had also asked media houses not to ask victims for interviews.

The Supreme Court today asked the Bihar government to take into custody the wife of one of the accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex abuse case after she was found to have disclosed the names of certain minor victims on a social media site. Taking serious note of the matter, the top court reiterated that the print, electronic and social media should not publish or display photos of victims of sexual abuse in any case.

The top court’s fresh order came days after it asked media houses to refrain from showing, even in morphed form, the images of Muzaffarpur shelter home victims, pointing out, that they should not be made to relive the trauma again and again.

In its order, the apex court had also asked media houses not to ask victims for interviews. Taking cognisance of the Bihar incident, a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta had earlier said it was a serious matter that alleged victims of sexual violence were interviewed and were made to repeat the incident.

“Is this the way we are treating our girls?” the bench had observed while asking the media not to interview alleged victims of sexual abuse at the shelter home. “Now the probe has been handed over to the CBI. Will these girls be questioned in front of a camera? It is not easy for anybody. They have to relive the trauma. It is horrible,” the bench had observed.