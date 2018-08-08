Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma quits, opposition demands Nitish’s resignation

Bihar Social Welfare Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Manju Verma, who was facing criticism for her husband’s alleged links with Brajesh Thakur – the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes case, has resigned from the post. Verma’s resignation comes two days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Sushil Modi ruled out the opposition’s demand to sack the minister. Interestingly, several BJP MPs had joined the opposition in demanding the removal of Verma.

Verma, a JD(U) legislator, on her part, has denied any involvement in the case and expressed confidence that she would come clean in the probe that is being carried out by the CBI.

The resignation comes on a day when the probe pointed to calls between Manju Verma’s husband Chandreshwar Verma and Brajesh Thakur. As per reports, there were records of 17 calls between both accused.

Meanwhile, the opposition has said that Verma’s resignation should have come much earlier, adding that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should also quit taking the moral responsibility.

Earlier today, Brajesh Thakur who is jail, denied any involvement in the rape of 34 minor girls staying at a state-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur. Thakur also said he maintains no relation with Manju Verma and her husband.

“A conspiracy was hatched against me as I wanted to join the Congress and wished to fight from the Muzaffarpur seat,” he told reporters when he was taken to court from jail.

The Muzaffarpur case came to light when the Social Welfare department filed a case based on an audit report prepared by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences which concluded that minor girls staying here were raped by staff.