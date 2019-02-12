Muzaffarpur shelter home case: SC holds CBI additional director M Nageswar Rao guilty of contempt, fines him Rs 1 lakh

By: | Published: February 12, 2019 12:49 PM

Attorney General K K Venugopal, who argued for Rao, fervently pleaded for leniency, stating that the mistake by Rao “was not willful”.

Bihar shelter homes case, M Nageswara Rao, supreme court, ak sharma, cbi, latest news on n nageswara rao
The Supreme Court on Tuesday held CBI Additional Director M Nageswara Rao guilty of contempt of court for violating a court order and transferring the investigating officer leading the probe in Muzaffarpur shelter home case in Bihar.

The top court bench led by bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi held Rao guilty of wilfully disobeying its order by transferring CBI joint Director A K Sharma who was probing the Bihar shelter home sexual assault cases, reported Livelaw.

Noting that Rao ordered the transfer in violation of SC’s direct order that said that the investigation team not be changed, the bench sentenced Rao imprisonment until the rising of the Court. In addition, the top court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the CBI Additional Director.

In the beginning, the CJI asked the Attorney General why Rao was being defended at all at the expense of the court. The CJI also termed Rao’s action as ‘brazen contempt’ and observed that Rao deserved no leniency.

The previous day, Rao had filed an affidavit that said that the transfer order was issued by mistake and offered an unconditional apology. However, it failed to persuade the bench from dropping the case against him.

On February 7, the court had lambasted the CBI for transferring its former Joint Director A K Sharma. The court had directed CBI’s then interim chief M Nageswara Rao to the bench in person on February 12.

