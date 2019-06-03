Muzaffarpur shelter home case: SC grants 3 months time to CBI to complete probe

Published: June 3, 2019 12:16:46 PM

Several girls were sexually and physically assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

SC directs CBI to probe allegations of unnatural sexual assault and video recording of crime in Muzaffarpur shelter home case. (ANI Photo)SC directs CBI to probe allegations of unnatural sexual assault and video recording of crime in Muzaffarpur shelter home case. (ANI Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday granted three months time to the CBI to complete its probe, including into the murder aspect, in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. Several girls were sexually and physically assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah directed the CBI to also investigate allegations of unnatural sexual assault under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and probe video recordings of the assault on girls at the shelter home.

The bench asked the probe agency to also investigate the role of outsiders who were involved and facilitated sexual assaults of inmates after administering them intoxicants The apex court directed the CBI to submit its report before it within three months in the case.

