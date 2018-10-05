Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Recovered skeleton of minor girl, CBI tells Supreme Court

In a major development in the sensational Muzaffarpur shelter home case, the CBI claimed to have recovered a skeleton from the now sealed property during its ongoing probe. According to the probe agency, the CBI on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the skeleton is of a minor girl and believed to be of the girl who was killed and buried inside the premises by the caretakers, according to the claims made by other girls.

The probe agency submitted before a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur, S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta that CBI officials have interviewed many of the girls who were allegedly abused sexually during their stay at the shelter home and it needs a few more days to complete the whole process in view of the new details that have emerged from the talks. The CBI is speaking to the girls who lived here with the help from experts belonging to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Science (NIMHANS).

The CBI said that during the talks, the girls revealed that a 15-year-old girl was murdered by the staff and buried there after she had protested against their behaviour.

Advocate Aparna Bhat who is acting as an amicus curiae in the case told the court that CBI’s probe into the case is underway and it is also recording the statement of witnesses.

Advocate Ranjit Kumar who was representing the Bihar government in the courtroom said that rehabilitation of the victims should continue as they have gone through a lot of trauma.

The court said that investigation into the case and rehabilitation of the girls should go side by side. The court also asked the amicus curiae to talk to NIMHANS to expand the rehabilitation process.

“We can’t look only at the investigation factor. We have to look at the rehabilitation factor also. It (rehabilitation) is as important as the investigation,” the bench observed. It also asked the Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, to apprise it on the progress of the formulation of a child protection policy by October 8.

The Supreme Court had in August taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. The case gained national attention after Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences revealed in its findings that the girls at the state-run shelter home were sexually assaulted by the staff. Following the revelation, the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed a case against the staff and ordered an audit of all shelter homes in the state.