Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Prime accused Brajesh Thakur cries propaganda, says was about to join Congress

Brajesh Thakur, who allegedly had close links with several Janata Dal-United leaders, including Chief Mister Nitish Kumar, said that he is being targeted by rivals due to the growing popularity of his newspaper.

In a shocking claim, key accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes case has said that he was about to join Congress party and a crackdown on his shelter home is a result of the same. Brajesh Thakur, who allegedly had close links with several Janata Dal-United leaders, including Chief Mister Nitish Kumar, said that he is being targeted by rivals due to the growing popularity of his newspaper.

“I was thinking of joining Congress and it was almost final that I contest elections from Muzaffarpur… this is also happening due to that,” Thakur said. He further argued that none of the girls has named him in the case.

Thakur further denied having any relations with Madhu. “I have never had any relation with Madhu (absconding)… this has been propagated by some newspapers who want my newspaper office to shut down,” he said. “Their business is getting affected due to my newspaper that’s why it’s happening,” Thakur added.

He further denied having any close links with Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma. Thakur was produced in a special POCSO court here, along with nine other accused arrested in the case. Thakur, whose NGO ran the shelter home, has been in jail for the past two months.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma have been accused of trying to shelter Thakur ever since the name of latter’s husband cropped up in the case.