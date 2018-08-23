Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Patna HC raps CBI over transfer of probe officer day before submission of status report

The Patna High Court today pulled up the CBI over the transfer of its SP-rank officer JP Mishra who was probing the sensational rape cases of 34 minor girls at a government-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur. The court also rapped by the probe agency over its failure to meet the deadline to submit the first progress report in the case.

The HC bench of Chief Justice Mukesh R Shah asked the CBI to explain why JP Mishra was transferred just a day before he was to submit the first progress report in the case. The bench also comprising Justice Ravi Ranjan directed the CBI to file its reply on August 27 when the court will resume hearing.

The court’s observation comes on a day when the CBI was to submit its progress report in the case. The court had in its August 6 order asked the CBI to submit its first progress report through its counsel on August 23. But the probe agency failed to abide by the court’s order as JP Mishra was transferred at the last moment.

On August 21, JP Mishra, an SP-rank official in the CBI was transferred and posted as SP in the office of the DIG in Patna. The probe was subsequently transferred to Devendra Singh, SP, CBI, Lucknow.

The court also expressed concern over the leakage of the probe report in the media. The court asked if reports were being leaked to the media and termed it a serious issue.