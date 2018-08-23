Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Opposition erupts as CBI officer heading probe is transferred, Tejashwi alleges conspiracy

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has come in for severe flak from Opposition parties who have lambasted the Chief Minister over transfer of a senior CBI official who was probing the sensational Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal. RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejaswi Yadav has alleged that the transfer decision is politically motivated and is aimed at shielding ‘big fish’ in the case.

Questioning the timing of the transfer, Tejashwi said on Wednesday, “So after Bihar Governor, CM Nitish Kumar also got CBI SP transferred.” Yadav said that the CBI SP was slated to submit the progress report in the case on Thursday, but he was transferred a day before, raising serious questions.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) he would have submitted progress report on Muzaffarpur shelter home mass rape case in the Patna High Court. The investigation was reaching to “Patna Sir” mentioned in Brajesh Thakur dairy.”

“Chacha, wait & watch, Who’s he?” he said.

JP Mishra, CBI SP, who was heading the probe into Muzaffarpur scandal, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police in the office of the DIG, Patna. Devendra Singh, SP, CBI, ACB, Lucknow will now hold the additional charge of HoB, CBI, SCB, Patna, a notification read.

The Congress party also slammed the Chief Minister over the transfer of JP Mishra. “The transfer of an officer at such a critical juncture will affect the investigation,” party leader Prem Chand Mishra said.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar asked the opposition not to politicise the issue and move court if they are really concerned. Defending the government, he said, “The RJD should learn from the Nitish Kumar government which had set an example by first recommending a CBI inquiry and thereafter, requesting the Patna High Court to monitor the probe.”

“They can certainly approach the court on this issue if their concerns are genuine,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar government has cancelled the selection of 50 NGOs for running shelter homes in the state and decided that the government will run them instead. Also, the Social Welfare Department will replace the NGOs that are already running shelter homes in the state.