Muzaffarpur shelter home case: No inmates were murdered, skeletons found not of inmate minors, CBI informs Supreme Court

CBI told the Supreme Court that found no incriminating evidence to prove any criminal offence. (File Photo/PTI)

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: In a sensational twist to the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the Supreme Court that its preliminary inquiries into the allegations of sexual assault and murder of inmates have found no incriminating evidence to prove any criminal offence. In a status report filed by the central probe agency before the apex court, the CBI said that its probe into 17 shelter home cases has concluded and reports filed for initiating action against erring government officials including District Magistrates, news agency PTI reported.

“No girl was killed in Muzaffarpur shelter home and skeletons found were not of inmate minors,” Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the CBI, informed the top court. The status report of the CBI regarding its investigations has been accepted by the Supreme Court.

“Investigation/ Enquiry of all 17 shelter home cases has been completed. The final report in 13 regular cases has been forwarded in the competent court. Enquiry of all 4 preliminary enquiries has also been completed and no evidence proving commission of criminal offence could be gathered and hence no FIR was registered on this count,” PTI reported citing the CBI’s status report.

Allegations of sexual and physical assaulted of several minor inmate girls at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur had first surfaced following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), submitted to the Bihar’s social welfare department in April, 2018. An FIR was lodged in May, 2018 against 11 people, including prime accused Brajesh Thakur. The probe was later taken over by the CBI as per the directives of the Supreme Court. The top court had later tasked the CBI with probing similar allegations of sexual and physical assault at 16 other shelter homes in Bihar, flagged by the TISS in its audit report.

There were allegations of the involvement of outsiders who allegedly facilitated the sexual assaults on the inmates, after administering them intoxicants as well as trafficking girls from the shelter home. The CBI, besides probing the above charges, also investigated the alleged murder of 11 girls at the shelter home and filed a status report accordingly.

The CBI added in its status report that it has requested the Bihar government to initiate departmental action as well as cancel the registration and blacklist the concerned NGOs flagged in its findings.

A petition was filed in the apex court seeking lodging of an FIR and court-monitored probe by an independent agency into the alleged physical and sexual abuse of inmates in shelter homes in Bihar as highlighted in the report.