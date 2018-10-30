Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Girls were given drugs before being raped, Supreme Court informed

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 2:31 PM

supreme court, sc. muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, muzaffarpur shelterhome case, biharThe Supreme Court was informed that the girls at the shelter home were also given drugs.

The Supreme Court while hearing the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case on Tuesday, ordered the transfer of main accused Brajesh Thakur to a high-security jail in Patiala. He is currently lodged in Muzaffarpur jail. The shocking details of the status report filed by the CBI prompted the top court to consider transfer of Thakur out of Bihar last week.

The Supreme Court was informed that the girls at the shelter home were also given drugs. “These girls are being injected with drugs so that they can be raped. What is this going on?” the top court said, expressing shock at the revelations.

Close to 30 girls were allegedly raped at the shelter home run by Thakur, who was running the state-funded NGO. The case first came to light after Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted an audit report to the state’s social welfare department. So far, around 17 people have been arrested in the case, which is now being probed by the CBI. It is also on the lookout for five more accused.

The apex court also wanted to know why former minister Manju Verma has not been arrested after ammunition was found at the shelter home, where the alleged rapes took place. Questioning the Bihar government, the court also sought a status report from the state police and CBI on Verma’s arrest.

Expressing its disappointment, the court observed that the whole thing is suspicious. “Why has she not been arrested? It’s too much. Nobody is bothered about the law,” the court was quoted to have said as per The Indian express.

Verma had to resign as a minister in Bihar government in August following allegations that her husband had close ties with Thakur.

