Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Five minor girls died, not two, says CBI

The ongoing Supreme Court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe has revealed that five minor girls had died in the horror episodes that took place in the shelter home meant for girls welfare and social upliftment in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. Earlier, it was reported that two girls had died in the shelter home; which was sealed soon after the shocking revelations that numbed the nation.

The CBI is probing the horrific case of alleged rape of 34 minor girls housed at a state-run shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. The sexual assault on at least 34 inmates of 42 had been confirmed in their medical examination. The horrific incident surfaced when a team of officials in February 2018, from Pune-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), submitted their audit report on shelter home to Social Welfare department of Bihar government. In was in this report, TISS highlighted the issue of sexual assault on minor girls.

FIR was lodged on May 31 against 11 persons, including Brajesh Thakur, the owner of the NGO ‘Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti’ which ran the shelter home funded by the government.

Reportedly, the findings came out after the agency searched documents at Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital on Sunday and found that the post-mortems of five girls of the shelter home were conducted there. The post-mortems of two girls were conducted in 2013, two in 2015 and one in 2017. Soon a team of CBI officials is likely to interrogate some hospital doctors to collect more details about the case.

On August 2, the apex court had taken suo-motu cognisance of the incident after receiving a letter from a Patna resident highlighting the developments at the shelter home.

Meanwhile, now the CBI officials are trying to find out as to whom the bodies of the girls were handed over after their autopsies and also whether cases were registered in the matter. On October 4, the central agency found human bones at a cremation ground. It had also carried out an extensive excavation at the shelter home premises on suspicion that some inmates might have been killed and buried there, but could not recover anything from there.