Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Fantastic! Ex-minister is on the run, says Supreme Court

Last month, the Supreme Court had slammed the police for not arresting Manju Verma and wondered whether Verma was above the law because she was a cabinet minister.

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed shock over the failure of the Bihar police to arrest former cabinet minister Manju Verma in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex abuse scandal. The apex court summoned the state police chief for an explanation in person on November 27.

According to The Indian Express, while hearing the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Justice Madan B Lokur exclaimed “Fantastic” as the court was informed that the cabinet minister was on the run. “How could it happen that the cabinet minister was absconding and nobody knew her whereabouts,” questioned Justice Lokur. “Do you realise the seriousness of the issue that the Cabinet minister is not traceable? It’s too much,” the apex court judge said.

The court also expressed concern over the “mismanagement” of shelter homes in the state and directed the Chief Secretary to appear before it on the same day.

Earlier, while Patna SSP Manu Maharaj had said that Patna Police did not conduct searches to look for Verma, the state police had told the top court that Verma was untraceable. Toeing the line of Patna SSP, a top Patna police official had said that Verma’s daughter and son-in-law were also not contacted to learn Verma’s possible whereabouts.

The apex court had asked the state police to investigate the former minister and her husband Chandrasekhar after a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their residence when raids were conducted in connection with the sexual abuse case. Chandrasekhar also came under the lens when the call records of prime accused in the case – Brajesh Thakur – threw up his name.

Verma stepped down as the state Social Welfare minister after reports of alleged link between her husband Chandrashekhar and Brajesh Thakur surfaced. She had moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail but her plea was rejected by a Begusarai court on August 25. Later, Patna High Court also rejected her plea on October 9. She had gone missing since then.

Manju Verma represents Cheria Bariarpur Assembly constituency and she won the seat on a JD(U) ticket for the second consecutive time in 2015.