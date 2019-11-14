Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi court defers judgement due to lawyers’ strike

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha deferred the verdict till December 12 as the accused, who are currently lodged in Tihar central jail, could not be brought to court premises due the ongoing lawyers' strike in all six district courts in the national capital.

muzaffarpur shelter home case, muzaffarpur shelter home, muzaffarpur shelter case, muzaffarpur shelter home news, muzaffarpur shelter home latest news, shelter home case muzaffarpur, shelter home case in biharThe court had earlier framed various charges, including criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault, against 20 people in the case.

A Delhi court on Thursday deferred by a month its judgement in the case of alleged sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha deferred the verdict till December 12 as the accused, who are currently lodged in Tihar central jail, could not be brought to court premises due the ongoing lawyers’ strike in all six district courts in the national capital. The court had earlier framed various charges, including criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault, against 20 people in the case.

Former Bihar People’s Party MLA Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case, was charged under provisions of the POCSO Act, including Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault). The offence carries a punishment of minimum 10 years and maximum of life imprisonment.

The accused include employees of his shelter home and Bihar department of social welfare officials. The matter had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

