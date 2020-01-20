Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Brajesh Thakur among 19 convicted by court; sentencing on Jan 28

Brajesh Thakur, a former MLA of the Bihar People’s Party, is accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

A Delhi court on Monday convicted main accused Brajesh Thakur and 18 others in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. The court also acquitted one in the case. The judgment was delivered by Additional Session Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment for all 19 convicts on January 28.

Brajesh Thakur, a former MLA of the Bihar People’s Party, is accused of sexually assaulting over 30 girls staying at a government-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur. He was convicted for aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO Act and gang rape.

Brajesh is also the owner of an NGO, Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti. The accused included employees of the shelter home and Bihar department of social welfare officials. The accused included eight females and 12 males.

The court had concluded the final arguments in the case on September 30 last year and reserved its order. It had earlier framed various charges against the accused persons including criminal conspiracy to commit rape and sexual assault.

The case had come to light after a report by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences was submitted to the government. The report claimed girls at the shelter home were sexually assaulted at the shelter home and tortured physically.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the accused broke down before the judge right after the judgement was announced. They pleaded before the judge that they did not touch anyone inside the shelter home.

The case was transferred from a local court in Muzaffarpur to the POCSO court at Saket district court complex in Delhi on the Supreme Court’s directions.