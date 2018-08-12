Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Bihar Police recovers 40 mobile numbers including a minister’s name from Brajesh Thakur in jail (File photo)

A total of 40 mobile numbers were recovered by Bihar Police from the Brajesh Thakur, one of the prime accused in the rape of 34 minor girls. Thakur is currently lodged in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur Central Jail. The mobile numbers were recovered during simultaneous raids on prisons across the state on Saturday. According to a police official, Thakur was spotted in the visitor’s area of the prison. The authorities have also recovered two handwritten pages and the names of those persons- the mobile numbers were issued against.

As per a report, Bihar police found the names of some powerful people including a minister of state, were written on two pages. Brajesh Thakur has spent almost five days in Muzaffarpur Central Jail since he was arrested on June 2, 2018. Thakur had managed to stay in the medical ward of the jail on health grounds. Speaking to news agency IANS, a police officer said, “He has been staying in the medical ward of the jail on health grounds and managed to avoid staying in the prisoners’ ward.” The Patna High court is monitoring the ongoing CBI investigation into the Muzaffarnagar Shelter home rape cases.

Ahead of the Independence Day, a special team of Bihar police has conducted multiple raids across several jails in the state on Saturday and recovered many objectionable items from prisoners. The police have also recovered SIM cards, scissors and pen drive besides 20 grams of ganja from other prisoners. During a raid at West Champaran’s Bettiah jail, the authorities recovered Rs 50,000 in cash, mobile phones, chargers and knives.

From a jail in Madhubani, the police team recovered Hammers, chisels, mobile phones and cigarettes. From Saharsa, the authorities recovered Mobile phones, khaini and Gutkha. From Sheohar jail, police recovered a Maoist literature, knives, mobile phones and some narcotic substances. In Patna’s Beur jail, the raid was conducted by District Magistrate Kumar Ravi and Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj.

According to a police official, the detailed reports of raids conducted in respective districts would be sent by District Magistrates concerned to the state government for further action.