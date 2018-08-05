Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Bihar Governor suspends a senior official of state Social Welfare Department

Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik praised CM Nitish Kumar for his decision to transfer the case to the CBI.

In the wake of the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik, on Saturday, suspended the Assistant Director of state Social Welfare Department for negligence in his duty. The accused officer – Devesh Kumar was suspended for the delay in taking action after TISS social audit report. Earlier, Malik had written a letter to Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to monitor shelter homes across the state. The Governor had suggested the trio on formation fast-track courts for immediate disposal of sexual abuse cases. Malik also asked for a detailed probe into the report of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), which first broke the abuse at the shelter home.

However, he had praised the role of state government for its prompt action in the Muzaffarpur incident and its decision to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Friday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had assured that no leniency will be shown towards the culprits involved in the crime. Speaking at a gathering at “Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana” programme in Patna, Kumar said, “This incident has ashamed us. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case. The High Court should monitor this case,” reports ANI. Kumar further asserted that culprits involved in the crime will be severely punished. “I would like to assure everyone that no leniency will be shown towards anyone, all those found guilty will be severely punished,” said Nitish Kumar.

The investigation into the Muzaffarpur shelter home case found that 29 of the 34 minors were sexually exploited. 11 employees of the shelter home were arrested so far including Brajesh Thakur, the owner of NGO Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti.