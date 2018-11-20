Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Absconding former Bihar minister Manju Verma surrendered before Begusarai court

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Manju Verma surrenders

Absconding former Bihar minister Manju Verma on Monday surrendered before a court in Begusarai district. The development comes days after police started attaching her properties following a court order in connection with an arms case linked to Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case,

Verma was on the run for the last three months and evading arrest under the Arms Act. She was facing arrest following the recovery of 50 live cartridges from her residences in Patna and Begusarai. The CBI had during its investigation seized live cartridges.

Earlier, her husband Chandrasekhar Verma had surrendered before a court and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Verma had resigned on August 8 following allegations that Muzaffarpur case prime accused Brajesh Thakur had links to her husband. Brajesh Thakur is currently lodged in a Muzaffarpur jail.

According to Begusarai SP Avkash Kumar, officials on Saturday started attaching properties of Verma after a court order. Kumar informed that a property attachment notice was pasted on her residence and the police began the process.

Of the 42 girls lodged at shelter home here, run by Thakur’s NGO, 34 were found to have been sexually assaulted. The crime came to light after a social audit was done by the Tata Institute of Social Science, Mumbai. The shelter home has been sealed.