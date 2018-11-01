Muzaffarpur shelter abuse case: Ex-minister Manju Verma ‘untraceable’, Bihar government tells SC

Supreme court

The Bihar government has told the Supreme court that the state’s former social welfare minister Manju Verma, who had to resign after the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse scandal came to light, has gone missing.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, who appeared for the state government informed the top court that Verma disappeared after her plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by the Patna High Court on October 9 and that the police has not been able to find her.

The top court on Tuesday slammed the state government for not arresting Verma. It also wondered whether she was above the law being a former minister. During the hearing, Kumar sought more time to take instructions on the matter.

Earlier, the apex court had asked Bihar police to probe the former minister and her husband Chandrasekhar after a huge quantity of ammunition was recovered from their residence during raids conducted in connection with the shelter home case. Chandrasekhar had come in the limelight after call records of main accused Brajesh Thakur showed links between the two.

A day after Supreme Court rapped the CBI and the Bihar government for not arresting Verma, a local court in Manjhaul, in Bihar’s Begusarai district, issued an arrest warrant against her.

While Bihar Police on Wednesday told the top court that Verma was “untraceable”, Patna SSP Manu Maharaj said, “It is true that Patna Police did not conduct any search to look for Manju Verma.”

Verma, whose plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by Patna High Court on October 10, is an MLA from Cheria Bariarpur Assembly constituency, which she won on a JD(U) ticket for the second successive time in 2015.