Muzaffarpur MP links encephalitis deaths to global warming, floats 4G theory to back him claim

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Parliament from Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishad today sought to link the encephalitis-related deaths in his constituency to global warming among a host of other issues. Speaking to ABP News outside the Parliament, Ajay coined that 4G theory - gaaon (village), garmi (heat), garibi (poverty) and gandagi (poor hygiene) to say "we are paying for price for meddling with nature". "The Chief Minister has taken cognizance of the matter. Every individual has his own engagements. Today, Nitish Kumar visited Muzaffarpur. Concrete steps need to be taken in the matter to prevent children's from getting affected to the disease," he said as anger grew among the victims' families over alleged indifference and the sheer lack of medical facilities in the Muzaffarpur district. As many as 108 deaths have been reported from the district so far on account of AES. Nitish's visit came a little less than three weeks after the first child casualty was attributed to this epidemic. Also Read: Nitish Kumar greeted with 'Go Back' chants on Muzaffarpur visit, death toll rises to 108\u00a0 When asked about 2014 outbreak when 355 kids lost their lives and the Centre promised to set up a super-specialty hospital and separate hospital for children in Muzaffarpur, he replied, "In 2014, Harsh Vardhan ji had gone to Muzaffarpur and discussions took place (about setting up a super-specialty hospital). But after 2014, the disease was brought under control and thus the government didn't focus on the issue. This year, the toll mounted suddenly. One of the reasons behind high toll is that Bihar has witnessed record heat this time." Watch: BJP MP Ajay Nishad speaks "The disease is a mystery so far. Everyone has his\/her opinion. But I believe that we need to focus on 4Gs. First is gaaon (village), second is garmi (heat), third is garibi (poverty) and the fourth is gandagi (poor hygiene). At some point in time, the disease is linked to these factors. I visited the families. Whoever is coming for treatment at hospitals is poor (from backward class)," he said. "The urban population is not affected by this disease. When I went to meet a patient, his lifestyle was very low. Most of the patients are from SC and extreme backward class," the BJP MP added. "You check the record for the last five years. I am telling you, this year Bihar witnessed record temperature. We have been meddling with nature, so who will face the heat?" he said. Nishad then called for taking steps to check rising heat by planting trees in surroundings. He and noted that the schedule of rain is changing which is a factor behind the rising toll. Another Janata Dal (United) MP DC Yadav said that the government is taking all necessary steps to prevent the children's death. "Muzaffarpur incident is unfortunate, since many years whenever summer season comes, children get sick and number of deaths becomes big. It happens, the government also makes arrangements. Once the rains start, it will stop," he said. At least 108 children have lost their lives to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Muzaffarpur district alone. The disease is reportedly linked to litchi which has a toxic substance. When kids eat litchi on an empty stomach, it suddenly brings down the level of sugar in their body, affecting the minor's life support system. The state government has also issued an advisory urging people not to feed litchis to their kids.