Muzaffarpur-like horror in Adityanath’s UP! Now, sexual abuse charges against shelter home in Deoria, DM sacked

Days after the revelations of sexual abuse at a shelter home run by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, a similar report has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria city. A raid by the police on Sunday revealed that as many as 18 of the 41 girls housed at the shelter home were reported missing. The remaining 24 have been rescued. The couple, who owned the shelter home, have been taken into custody.

After the incident came to light, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the removal of District Magistrate Sujit. Speaking about it, state Women and Child Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi said that a high-level team has been sent to Deoria, which would submit the report.

“Chief Minister has ordered for the removal of Deoria’s DM Sujit Kumar. Further action will be taken against him after the reports come,” she said, adding that a two-member high-level committee has been dispatched to Deoria for the investigation by the CM. “They will stay there today and submit a report, following which action will be taken,” Joshi added further. The minister also revealed that the recognition of the NGO was revoked last year and fund were also stopped. “We will probe how it was functioning till now and see who is responsible for this,” she told PTI.

“Twenty-four girls were rescued yesterday from the shelter home at station road in the name of Ma Vindhyawasini Mahila Prakishan Evam Samaj Sewa Sansthan, which has 42 inmates. Eighteen inmates are still missing. We have sealed it,” Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay was quoted as saying by the agency.

The Deoria case came to notice after a ten-year-old girl ran away from the shelter home and informed police over it. The girl who is from Bihar’s Betiah district escaped from the shelter home and narrated her horror at the women police station.

The girl had revealed that people used to visit in white cars mostly and sometime even black, who used to take girls above 15 with them. The girls after returning back used to cry endlessly, she added as per reports. She also added that some of the girls were also sent at nearby homes for cleaning and washing purposes.

On Saturday, Yogi Adityanth had ordered district magistrates to inspect all ll Child Protection Homes and Women Protection Homes in their areas to make sure that inmates are getting all necessary facilities according to norms. “The district magistrates should ensure that there is no laxity in maintenance and cleanliness of these homes. Security of these homes is of paramount importance. The officials should ensure the security of the inmates of these protection homes,” Yogi said had said in his order. He had also asked district officials to send their report to the government without any delay.

This incident has days after Muzaffarpur shelter home case in which at least 34 inmates were reportedly sexually abused, angering the entire country. The owner of the shelter home Brajesh Thakur is already in custody. The state government, in a major crackdown on Friday, shut down at least 30 companies run by him.