Muzaffarpur horror: At shelter home where 40 girls were allegedly raped, police to dig premises for murdered girl’s body

Under pressure from the opposition over the shocking revelation from Muzaffarpur where 40 minor girls were allegedly raped inside a government-run shelter home, the police has decided to dig the ground at the shelter home to investigate an allegation that a girl was beaten to death and buried in the compound. One of the victims has reportedly told police that the girl was beaten and buried due to disagreement with the staff. According to reports, doctors have confirmed the rape of 21 girls and reports of others are awaited.

The shelter has been shut and one district administration official has been arrested for sexually assaulting the girls. If reports are to go by, the police had last month arrested all accused persons involved in the case after it was revealed that girls at the shelter home were raped and tortured.

The case had come to light a month ago after a report by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences was submitted to the government. The report, prepared by the Institute based on the conversation by several girls, said that the girls were sexually assaulted at the shelter home and tortured physically.

Harpreet Kaur, a senior police officer in Muzaffarpur, said that the total number of arrested persons have reached 10 and that operations to locate the absconding persons are underway. Kaur informed that a special team of police has been formed to probe the case.

The Bihar Social Welfare Department has filed a police complaint based on the audit report. The government has directed all district magistrates to undertake surprise visit of homes for girls.

Meanwhile, the opposition has launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar government for failure to provide security to the girls. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused the government of trying to brushing the case under the carpet

“Since March, the Bihar government was aware about repeated rapes of 40 minors in the Muzaffarpur shelter by politicians, officials for years. Many had forced abortions. No action was taken but cover up is on war footing,” he said.

Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik leader and Lok Sabha MP from Madhepura has demanded a probe by the CBI.