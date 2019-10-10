Muzaffarpur advocate Sudhir Ojha, who filed false sedition case against 50 celebrities, to be prosecuted

Representational pic. Muzaffarpur-based advocate Sudhir Ojha to be prosecuted.

Muzaffarpur-based advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, who had filed a sedition case against 50 noted celebrities for writing an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising incidents of mob lynching, has landed in a trouble. A top Bihar Police officer has now said that the complainant would be prosecuted for leveling ‘false’ allegations. This comes immediately after police ordered the closure of a sedition case lodged against the celebrities.

When Ojha was asked about the development to close the case, he said, “A number of petitions have been filed on the basis of my complaints and these have been pending for as long as 10 years. I wonder how the police came to a conclusion in this matter in just a few days. I will file a petition against the police.”

The decision to drop the case comes after a number of opposition leaders and eminent personalities condemned the filing of the FIR last week. Police had filed an FIR on Ojha’s complaint against the celebrities at the Sadar police station.

As many as 50 celebrities including filmmakers Shyam Benegal, Mani Ratnam and Anurag Kashyap, had signed an open letter seeking PM Modi’s intervention in rising incidents of mob lynching across the country. After this, Ojha had filed a police complaint against them. On Wednesday, ADG Police (Headquarters), Jitendra Kumar, said that the case was lodged in the wake of the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s order under relevant sections.

The ADG said the matter was supervised by SSP Muzaffarpur. The complainant could not produce supporting documents or evidence, not even the letter that was written by celebrities. He said that the case was found to be false.

“Prosecution under sections 182 and 211 (of the IPC) will be submitted against the complainant for lodging a false case,” the ADG said.

Those named as accused in the case by Ojha also included historian Ramachandra Guha, actors Soumitra Chatterjee, Aparna Sena and Revathi and classical singer Shubha Mudgal. Bollywood personalities Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar and Vivek Agnihotri, who were critical of the letter, were named as witnesses.