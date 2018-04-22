Muzaffarnagar shame! Doctor confines 13-year-old girl in clinic, rapes her for three days

Even as the outrage over alleged Unnao rape refuses to die down, another horror story has been reported from from Uttar Pradesh. A minor girl was allegedly confined by a doctor in his clinic at a village near Muzaffarnagar for three days and raped. According to a report by The Indian Express, the 13-year-old victim managed to escape from the confinement on Saturday.

The victim narrated the ordeal to her father who later filed a police complaint. Circle Officer (CO) SKS Pertap said the doctor was arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by the rape survivor’s father. He has been identified as Sonu Verma. His clinic has been sealed by the police.

Police said that some objectionable material was also seized from the doctor’s clinic. According to the CO, the girl’s father said that her daughter was confined by Sonu when she had gone to bring some medicine from his clinic. Sonu had given her a sedative and raped her.

The girl’s father said that after his daughter went missing, he along with villagers had searched her but couldn’t locate her. Pertap said the case is being investigated thoroughly. He said the girl has been sent for medical examination.

The Uttar Pradesh government is facing severe criticism over rising incidents of rape in the state. Recently, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP MLA from Bangamau in Unnao, was arrested by the CBI for allegedly gangraping a minor Dalit girl and later hatching a conspiracy to kill her father.