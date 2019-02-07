Muzaffarnagar riots: One of 7 convicted via video conferencing for murders that sparked violence

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday. (File/Express photo)

One of the seven persons found guilty of killing two youths in an attack which is said to have triggered the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots appeared before a court here through video conferencing.

Over 60 people were killed in the riots that followed the killing of the youths in Kawal village. The court on Wednesday held the seven men guilty of killing Gaurav and Sachin.

Muzammil, Mujassim, Furkan, Nadeem, Janangir, Afzal and Ikbal were convicted for killing the youths on August 27, 2013 and rioting by an additional district and sessions judge, District Prosecution Counsel Rajiv Sharma had said on Wednesday.

Muzammil appeared before the court from the Bulandshahr district jail through video conferencing, according to government lawyer Anjum Khan.

He said Muzammil could not be brought to the court as he did not get security.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday.