Muzaffarnagar: 22-yr-old shot dead in front of father for resisting Rs 60,000 robbery



In a heart-wrenching incident that has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar in Shamli district, a 22-year-old was shot dead in front of his father after he resisted a bid by miscreants to loot Rs 60,000 from him, news agency, PTI has reported.

Deepak and his father Ram Kumar were returning from the bank after withdrawing money on Monday when they were stopped by two unidentified armed miscreants near Inderghar village which falls under the Thana Bhawan police station limits.

The bike-borne men looted Rs 60,000 from the father-son duo and when 22-year-old Deepak resisted it, they shot him dead, Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Baltan told the agency.

The SHO informed that a case has been filed in connection with the loot and murder, adding that the police is examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

On April 11, miscreants killed a 45-year-old woman in her own farm house after locking her teen daughter as they looted cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Muzaffarnagar. The woman’s husband Rahis Ahmed has filed a case against unknown persons even as the police investigates the matter, reported Amar Ujala.

The incidents contradict the tall claims made by the UP Police in February 2018 when they tweeted news clippings of criminals surrendering for fear of encounter killings with a caption in reference to Salman Khan’s Dabangg, “”Police se nahin, crime se darr lagta hai sahib (We fear not the police but are afraid of committing crime).”

The tweet had generated quite a buzz given that the state has been synonymous with incidents of crime.

As per a report published by The Indian Express in 2018, since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took charge of the UP government in March 2017, 2,351 shootouts and 63 encounter deaths across 24 districts were reported until August 4, 2018. A large chunk of those killed in these encounters are from four districts of UP – Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur and Baghpat, the Lok Sabha constituencies that will vote in the first phase on April 11.

In January 2019, the Supreme court had issued a notice to the UP government on a PIL that sought a court-monitored CBI or SIT investigations into recent encounter killings in the state while stating that they require “serious consideration”.