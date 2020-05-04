Muzaffarnagar: 12 Bangladeshi nationals among 15 Tablighi Jamaat members remanded to 14-day judicial custody

While 12 of them belonged to neighbouring country Bangladesh, two were from Assam and one from UP's Moradabad.
Fifteen members of the Tablighi Jamaat, including Bangladesh nationals, were produced in a court here, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody, an official said on Monday.
While 12 of them belonged to the neighbouring country, two were from Assam and one from UP’s Moradabad.
They were booked for the violation of the Foreigners Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act after they failed to tell the authorities about their stay at a mosque in Shamli’s Bhesani Islampur village.
SP Vinit Jaiswal told mediapersosn that police had registered a case against them after they were found residing in a mosque on April 1.
They were sent to quarantine facilities and arrested after the completion of their isolation period on Sunday.
