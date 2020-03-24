‘Must follow govt orders to fight Coronavirus’: Omar Abdullah on release after 232-day detention

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked the detention order of Omar Abdullah. (IE)

Hours after stepping out of detention after nearly eight months, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that people were fighting a war of life and death and in this time they must follow the government orders to fight the deadly coronavirus. He, however, said that all people who were still in detention should be released.

“Today, I realise that we are fighting a war of life and death. All our people who have been detained should be released at this time. We must follow government orders to fight Coronavirus,” Abdullah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In his first tweet after being released, Omar Abdullah said: “232 days after my detention today I finally left Hari Niwas. It’s a very different world today to the one that existed on 5th August 2019.” The National Conference welcomed the release of Omar Abdullah “after solitary detention of 07 months and 22 days”. “People’s leader is back!,” it said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked the detention order of Omar Abdullah. This comes six days after Supreme Court told the Centre to inform in seven days whether it was planning to release Abdullah. Omar Abdullah is the second of three high-profile politicians who has been released.

On March 13, Farooq Abdullah was released from detention after the administration decided to revoke Public safety act slapped on him twice. With the release of Omar, Mehbooba Mufti is the only former chief minister who is still in detention. There is no word yet from the Centre or state administration on the release of Mehbooba Mufti.

All three leaders — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — were placed under detention just the night before the Centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019.