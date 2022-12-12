‘Must face consequences’: SC talks tough, dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea against Himanta Sarma

The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seeking to quash the defamation proceedings initiated against him by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Coming down hard on the AAP leader, the Supreme Court said that the petitioner should be ready to face the consequences if he reduces public debate to such a low level.

A top court bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka also observed during hearing on Monday that the petitioner should have issued an unconditional public apology for the allegations he levelled against the Assam CM.

The issue relates to a defamation suit filed by Sarma against Sisodia after the latter, citing news reports, alleged irregularities in the supply of PPE kits at “higher than market rates” to authorities at the National Health Mission (NHM) during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Sarma gave contracts to companies of his wife and son’s business partners to supply PPE kits at “exorbitant rates” in 2020, Sisodia had alleged at a press conference on June 4.

#SupremeCourt dismisses plea by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia seeking quashing of defamation proceedings against him by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.



Sisodia had alleged irregularities in purchase of PPE kits by Sarma's wife. @himantabiswa @msisodia https://t.co/KQJah7SGKb — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 12, 2022

According to Sisodia, while the Assam government procured PPE kits at Rs 600 per piece from other companies, Sarma as the then state health minister, gave urgent supply orders to his “wife’s firm, JCB Industries, and Meditime Healthcare, which belonged to a close associate,” at Rs 990 apiece “taking advantage of the COVID-19 emergency”.

“It is a major scam by the chief minister of Assam and his close associates. It is a solid corruption case and the ED is after (Satyendar) Jain who is working hard to provide quality healthcare to the residents of Delhi,” Sisodia had then said.

On July 1, less than a month after Sisodia levelled the allegations, Sarma filed a defamation suit against the AAP leader.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that one cannot use authority to “browbeat” others and claimed that that the petitioner had never said any money was taken. “The petitioner had not made any false statement. I said you have given a contract. It is a fact. You later on said that this contract was given for charity. That you have said after it came in public domain. Now I have nowhere said that you have received money. He has nowhere said that she has received money,” Singhvi said, according to Live Law.

The court, however, took strong exception to the remarks by Sisodia. “If you reduce public debate to this level, you should face the consequences. You should unconditionally apologise for your conduct. You have said “Assam Ke BJP CM ke bhrastachar ka ye hai Kacha Chittha”. I don’t have to explain to you what this means. Your Hindi is as good as mine,” Justice Kaul observed.

“Mid of Covid. Instead of supporting the government you are making allegations. In those urgent times, somebody has done something to work out. If you strongly feel about this then contest it,” Justice Kaul added.

Sensing the court’s disinclination to carry on with hearing the matter, Singhvi chose to withdraw Sisodia’s petition. The petition was subsequently dismissed as withdrawn.