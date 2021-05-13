Must confront COVID-19’s scale, spread and depth truthfully, Azim Premji says at RSS lecture

Premji added that in villages and those in poverty, not only the pandemic but the economic effects are also devastating people’s lives. PTI

Industrialist Azim Premji has said that the COVID-19 crisis can be tackled with the foundations of science and truth. He said that the scale and spread of the pandemic need to be accepted truthfully. Premji was speaking during the ‘Positivity Unlimited’ series of lectures organised by the RSS-linked Covid Response Team. The lecture series is being aired on Doordarshan National every day. Speaking during the programme, the philanthropist and Wipro founder said that first of all, the nation needs to act with the greatest of speed on all fronts and these actions must be based on good science.

“At the core of the idea of good science is the matter of being willing to accept and confront the truth. So, we must confront this crisis, its scale, its spread and its depth truthfully. Science and truth are the foundation on which we can tackle this crisis and ensure that it is not repeated, said Premji.

The former Wipro chairman said that the country needs to come together by shedding all differences as the understanding of this situation requires unity of action.

Premji also called upon everyone to come together to help economically weaker sections. “We have to be absolutely focused on the plight of the most vulnerable… All our actions must give the vulnerable the priority they deserve,” he said.

Premji added that in villages and those in poverty, not only the pandemic but the economic effects are also devastating people’s lives. He called for restructuring of the society and economy in a way that the nation does not have this kind of inequity and injustice.

He urged everyone to come together and do the things that are needed at this hour.