Mussoorie’s famous Kempty falls swells up due to heavy rains, 180 tourists rescued; watch video

Kempty Falls (Image: ANI)

After incessant rainfalls in the hills of Uttarakhand, police rescued around 180 tourists from Kempty Falls of Mussoorie on Sunday. The water flow of kempty falls, which is one of the prominent tourist spots in Mussoorie, saw a massive increase after heavy rainfall in the area.

In a video posted by ANI, the 40-feet waterfall is seen swelling up on Sunday evening and entering the shops and shacks adjacent to it. A local shopkeeper told TOI that, they never saw the waterfall swelling up like that.

#WATCH: Rise in water flow of Kempty Falls in Tehri Garhwal district following heavy rainfall. Shops closed, tourists rescued by the police. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/kryQ4sPGvm — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2018

An hour-long rescue operation was also undertaken by Uttarakhand Police, to rescue the 180 tourists stranded there. A team of seven rescuers used life jackets and ropes to bring all the tourists back to safety.

Meanwhile, traffic on the highway leading to Badrinath Dham of Uttarakhand was closed due to landslides in that area caused by heavy rainfall on Sunday night. However, road clearance work is underway. Several other link roads across the state have been damaged in the last one week due to landslides.

Last month, seven people were killed in the Tehri district of Uttarakhand, due to a landslide caused by heavy rains. Many rivers of the state, including the Ganges are also approaching the danger mark due to continuous rainfall. The Kempty Falls was also closed in July, due to heavy rainfall. The shops were closed down and people were evacuated from that area.

The Meteorological Department has also issued a heavy rainfall alert across the state till September 3. Hill stations like Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pauri districts, have been put on alert. The State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Fund, the two disaster management bodies have been put on high alert.