Muslims ‘terrified’ ahead of VHP meet, says AIMPLB member Jilani

Muslims in Ayodhya are “terrified” ahead of the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) ‘Dharam Sabha’, Zafaryab Jilani, a senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), said on Saturday.

He alleged that the public meeting was part of the political strategy of the BJP and the RSS to keep the Ram temple issue alive in the run up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“The Muslims living in Ayodhya are terrified since about the past week…we have also asked those feeling insecure to come to Lucknow if they want,” Jilani told PTI here.

“We are keeping an eye on the developments and will look into them if something happens,” he said.

The VHP, a right-wing Hindu group, has called for the public meeting in Ayodhya on Sunday to call for the construction of a grand temple for Lord Ram in the holy town. Ayodhya is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The organisers of the ‘Dharam Sabha’ claim that more than 3 lakh devotees of Lord Ram are likely to arrive for the meeting.

Jilani, who is also a senior counsel, said whatever is happening in Ayodhya is a contempt of court.

“The law is that an issue which is under consideration of the court should not be discussed publicly, but the court is being challenged through statements and by organising functions,” he said.

The Supreme Court on November 12 had declined early hearing of petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul had said that it had already listed the appeals before the appropriate bench in January.

Jilani said while the BJP is very serious about constructing the temple, the Shiv Sena is trying to prove it wrong, which is affecting both Hindus and Muslims in Ayodhya.

He said officials were also under tremendous pressure to ensure that the law and order is not disturbed.

Ayodhya was virtually turned into a fortress on Saturday with multiple layers of security.

A UP Police spokesperson said one additional DGP, one deputy inspector general (DIG), three senior superintendents of police (SSPs), 10 additional SPs, 21 deputy SPs, 160 inspectors, 700 constables, 42 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, five companies of the Rapid Action Force, Anti-Terrorism Squad commandos and drones have been deployed in Ayodhya.