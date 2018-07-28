Muslims take part in annual Kanwar Yatra from Uttar Pradesh village to Baba Dham in Jharkhand

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by Lord Shiva’s devotees, also known as kanwariyas.

Presenting an example of communal harmony, a group of 70 kanwariyas, which include 15 Muslims, from Kushahari village in neighbouring Deoria district began their journey for Baba Dham in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district. Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by Lord Shiva’s devotees, also known as kanwariyas.

The devotees from Kushahari village will reach Sultanganj in Bihar, from where they would collect water of the Ganga river and walk around 104 km to Baba Dham, to offer the water to the deity at Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple. Village head Nizam Ansari, who initiated the unique programme, and some others of his faith wore saffron clothes and joined the yatra on their own expense.

Flagging off the yatra yesterday, Sanjiv Shukla, a leading social worker of the area said, “This is the real example of Ganga-Jamuni culture of India. We should all take lesson from it and give preference to love and peace over hatred.” Ansari said, “I want all the people of my village to participate in functions related to all religions… this will provide us more opportunities to come closer and serve the society. I want blessings of people and development of my village.”