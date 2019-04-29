Muslims show solidarity with Christians in wake of Easter bombings in Sri Lanka

Published: April 29, 2019 9:58:00 PM

Members of the Muslim community in Bengaluru and Mysuru came out in large numbers in a show of solidarity with Christians following the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that targetted churches and hotels and left over 250 people dead.

Serial bomb explosions at churches and hotels on the Easter Sunday killed 253 people in Sri Lanka. (Reuters photo)

Members of the Muslim community in Bengaluru and Mysuru came out in large numbers in a show of solidarity with Christians following the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that targetted churches and hotels and left over 250 people dead. Maqsood Imran Rashidi, the Imam of Bengaluru Jamia Masjid, said a large number of Muslims Sunday gathered in front of a church in the city and townhall to show that the community stood by the Christians at this hour of grief.

“We want to convey the message that Muslims share the pain of the Christians and we express full solidarity with them,” Rashidi told PTI. Munawwar Pasha, the head of the Mysuru chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, said that following an appeal by him, Muslims and members of other communities Sunday gathered outside the main church of the city, St Philomena, to extend solidarity with the christians. “We want to convey the message that the Muslims and others are with the Christian brothers and sisters,” he said.

Pasha said a large number of tourists also gathered at the St Philomena in support. He said when New Zealand had faced the terror attack at two mosques last month, Muslims were overwhelmed with the support received from various communities. “Sri Lanka suffered an appalling attack on Easter Sunday. Churches were attacked while their congregation was in worship, just as those in New Zealand were,” he said. Serial bomb explosions at churches and hotels on the Easter Sunday killed 253 people in Sri Lanka. Police and security forces in Sri Lanka are on the lookout for members of the National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ), a local terror outfit behind the attack.

The mosque attack in New Zealand took place on March 15 in which 55 people were killed when a gunman fired at worshipper inside two mosques at Christchurch during Friday prayers. Following the attacks in New Zealand, people from all sections of the society came forward to extend their support to the Muslims in that country. There have been reports that Muslims had gathered Sunday in front of the St Joseph cathedral in Lucknow and St. George’s Church, Hyderabad, to express solidarity with the Christians.

