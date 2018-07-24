‘Muslims, please don’t smuggle cows’: Rajasthan minister on Alwar lynching

“As far as his death is concerned, I express condolence and I stand against those who take law in their hands,” he added.

A minister in Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan government has said that ‘Muslims should stop smuggling cows.’ “Appeal to Muslims to understand the sentiments of Hindus and stop smuggling cows… they must stop this business,” Rajasthan minister Jaswant Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “As far as his death is concerned, I express condolence and I stand against those who take law in their hands,” he added.

The state home minister Gulab Singh Kataria has claimed that the victim died in police custody. “According to the evidence we have collected, it looks like a custodial death… further investigation is underway,” he said.

Kataria informed the media that the victim’s family was satisfied with the probe. “I met the victim’s family and they told me that they are satisfied with the action taken so far… I told them to come and meet me whenever they want if they want to tell me something more,” Kataria said.

Asked to comment on Yadav’s remark, he said, “Jaswant Yadav should answer for himself… the law does not give anyone the right to kill.” Kataria visited Alwar in the day and inspected the site of the incident.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, has snowballed into a big controversy. Reports have claimed a number of laxities on police’s part. As per the Indian Express, the authorities took unusually long time in taking the victims to the hospital. Some reports have claimed that the police first took the cow to shelters and then took a tea break before finally taking him to the hospital.

Opposition parties have slammed the ruling BJP dispensation for not being able to manage law and order situation in the state.