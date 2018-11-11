Muslims not against Ram Mandir but mosque should also be constructed: Karnataka Minister

Published: November 11, 2018

Amidst the ongoing war of words over the construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed piece of land in Ayodhya, Karnataka Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has said that Muslims are not against the temple dedicated to Lord Ram, but also want a mosque which was martyred over 25 years ago.

Stating that Muslims are right in demanding a mosque, Khan on Friday said, “Not only the Muslims in Karnataka but Muslims across the country are not against Ram Mandir. Build Ram Mandir but our mosque which was martyred should also be made.”

“We are not against Ram Mandir, we are just demanding our right,” he added.

The controversial Babri Masjid was built by third Mughal emperor Babur in 1528 in Ayodhya. The mosque was allegedly demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. They claim that mosque was constructed where a grand Ram temple once stood once.

Khan’s remark  comes on a day when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Congress is biggest hurdle in the construction of a Ram Temple. Addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha on Saturday, Adityanath said that the grand old party doesn’t want a temple in Ayodhya.

“The Congress is the biggest impediment in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya because they do not want the temple to be built. A Congress that could not belong to Lord Ram is of no use to us,” he said.

The decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case is presently pending before the Supreme Court. The top court on October 29 said it will decide in the first week of January which bench is appropriate for hearing the matter. In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had ordered a three-way division of the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya. But the parties involved in the case had moved the Supreme Court contesting the High Court’s order.

