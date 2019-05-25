Muslim woman names baby born on May 23 ‘Narendra Modi’

The family then filed an affidavit addressed to the district magistrate and submitted it to Assistant Development Officer (panchayat) Ghanshyam Pandey.

Impressed with the prime minister, a Muslim woman has decided to name her newborn ‘Narendra Damodardas Modi’. After failing to convince the mother Mainaz Begum against it, the family in Parsapur Mahraur village has filed an affidavit seeking the registration of the name. Mainaz Begum came up with the idea while names for the boy were being discussed on May 23, the day the Lok Sabha results came in and Narendra Modi won a massive mandate.

People around her tried to make her change her mind, but she was adamant, her father-in-law Idrees told PTI. When her husband Mushtaq Ahmed, who works in Dubai, was informed, he too tried to make her drop the idea. But he ended up agreeing to his wife’s wish.

The family then filed an affidavit addressed to the district magistrate and submitted it to Assistant Development Officer (panchayat) Ghanshyam Pandey. When contacted, Pandey said he received the affidavit on Friday. He said the application has been forwarded to the village panchayat secretary, who deals with the registration of births and deaths.

“Action will be taken as per the law,” he said. In the affidavit, Mainaz Begum lavished praise on Modi and his government’s welfare schemes, including free cooking gas connection to the poor and financial help to construct toilets.

“He is doing very good work for the country,” it said. The affidavit also praised Modi for the initiative to end triple talaq. Her father-in-law Idrees said naming the child was the family’s private affair and “no one should interfere in this.”

