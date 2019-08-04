Muslim woman ‘divorced’ for celebrating passage of anti-triple talaq bill by Rajya Sabha

In her complaint, Mufeeda said her husband reached her home and “divorced” her instantly pronouncing “talaq” thrice in front of her parents. (Representational photo: AP)

Irked by his wife celebrating passage of the anti-triple talaq bill by the Rajya Sabha, a Muslim man allegedly gave her instant triple talaq and expelled her from his house in Fatehpur district near here, said police. “Mufeeda Khatun, a resident of Jigni village under Bindki police station celebrated the successful passage of the anti-triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha. This angered her husband Shamsuddin who expelled her from the house on August 3 after giving hr instant triple talaq,” said Bindki’s Circle Officer Abhishek Tiwari on Sunday.

Also read: Congress working committee to meet on August 10, expected to discuss Rahul Gandhi’s successor

The police have registered a case against Shamsuddin on a complaint by his wife. In her complaint, Mufeeda said her husband reached her home and “divorced” her instantly pronouncing “talaq” thrice in front of her parents. The Parliament on July 30, had approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence, with the Rajya Sabha passing the contentious legislation.

Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week. With the Rajya Sabha also approving it, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men has been rendered punishable with a jail term of up to three years.