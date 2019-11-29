Muslim professor of Sanskrit appears for interview in BHU’s Ayurveda department

Khan, in a statement sent through the official email address of the Public Relations Office of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), appealed to the media not to publish bogus and false news against him. (IE photo)

After days of protest by a group of students over the appointment of a Muslim professor as a faculty member of the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV) department of the BHU, the professor, Feroze Khan, reached the university campus on Friday and appeared for an interview in the Ayurveda department.

The head of the Ayurveda department, Profesor Yamini Bhushan, told reporters that the assistant professor of the SVDV department appeared for an interview in her department and that he was ranked at the top of the merit list.

Among the 10 candidates selected, eight appeared for the interview.

Khan, in a statement sent through the official email address of the Public Relations Office of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), appealed to the media not to publish bogus and false news against him. He once again appealed to maintain an atmosphere of peace and harmony on the campus and not to spread false narratives. He also appealed to the media not to interfere in his as well as his family’s privacy. He said he would work with full devotion and dedication at BHU and appealed for everyone’s support.

A group of students had staged a protest against Khan’s appointment to the SVDV department, saying only a Hindu could teach Sanskrit at the university. However, the BHU had backed him.