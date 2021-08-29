Muslim man forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Ujjain, video goes viral; 2 men arrested

Initially, the Muslim man was reluctant in chanting the slogan when the accused asked him what the problem was in doing so. (Screenshot/Twitter)

Two men have been arrested for allegedly forcing a Muslim man to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Ujjain. The arrests come after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Initially, the Muslim man was reluctant in chanting the slogan when the accused asked him what the problem was in doing so. However, after being forced by the two, he said ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“Jai Shri Ram bolne mein kya hai? Meri baat suno, Jai Shri Ram bolna padega, bol Jai Shri Ram (what’s the problem in saying Jai Shri Ram, listen, you will have to say Jai Shri Ram),” one of the accused can be heard telling the Muslim man in the viral video.

“Chalo theek hai, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram, ab khush (Okay, Jai Shri Ram. You are Happy now),” the Muslim man says after being forced to.

The Ujjain Police has said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the two accused have been arrested and are being interrogated.

RK Rai, Sub-Divisional Police officer, Mahidpur said that the police will take a tough action in the incident so that a strict message is conveyed to the society.

The video of the incident shows the Muslim man, a scrap dealer, being held by his hand by one of the accused and forced to chant the religious slogan. In the video, the men could also be seen throwing his wares on the road and questioning how he could enter the village.

Earlier this month, a Muslim man was assaulted in the public and allegedly asked to chant “Jai Shri Ram” in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur even as his minor daughter tried to save him.