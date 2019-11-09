Muslim community leaders accept Ayodhya verdict, call for peace

Policemen check identity papers at a security barricade in a street after Supreme Court’s verdict on a disputed religious site in Ayodhya. (Reuters)

Muslim leaders from Mumbai on Saturday accepted the supreme court verdict on the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute and appealed to their community members to maintain peace and harmony.

In an unanimous verdict, the SC on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5 -acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

“We are happy that the court hearing is finally over. We have been saying that we will accept whatever the verdict is. We accept the final order of the supreme court. We are also happy that the SC rejected the appeal of the Shia Wakf Board and Nirmohi Akhada. We accept that a five-acre land is given to the Sunni Central Wakf board to build the Masjid,” said Maulana Mehboob Daryadi, General Secretary of All India Ulema Council (AIUC).

Shabbir Somji, senior member of the Khoja-Shia Jamat, said they accepted the judgement in the interest of the country.

“The judgement should be acceptable to all communities. We would honour the SC verdict as it is in the interest of the country,” he said.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Sayyed Atharali said, “We all should maintain law and order in the country and ensure that peace prevails. We all should accept the SC order.”

Responding to a query, he said the option to file a review petition is open for them. “We will think over it,” he added.

“It is a matter of pride that Indians have accepted the final order of the apex court. The SC has delivered a balanced verdict. This ruling is not in favour of any particular religion. The verdict has sent a message that India is above caste and creed,” said Suhail Khandwani, Managing Trustee Mahim Dargah and Trustee of Haji Ali Dargah.

Religious scholar Hazrat Moin Miyan said though the option of filing a review petition is open, they are accepting the verdict for the betterment of the society.