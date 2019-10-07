Muslim clerics irked by Nusrat Jahan’s participation in Durga Puja festivities, term it ‘un-Islamic’

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan and her husband Nikhil Jain participate in ‘Pushpanjali’ offering rituals of ‘Maha Ashtami’ during the ongoing Durga Puja festival in Kolkata. (PTI)

Actress-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress lawmaker Nusrat Jahan has once again come under attack from Muslim clerics for participating in the Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata. A number of clerics have targeted her for not following her religion strictly and “doing un-Islamic things”. A cleric from the Darul Uloom Deoband said that Nusrat has been participating in such pujas and prayers. “But under Islam, a follower is not allowed to worship any other God than Allah, this is ‘haram’. She should change her name,” the cleric said.

On Saturday, Nusrat visited a pandal along with her businessman husband Nikhil Jain. After offering prayers, she played ‘dhaak’ and danced at Suruchi Sangha pandal. Hours after this was reported, Muslim clerics expressed unhappiness over the act and even advised the TMC MP to change her religion. “To worship anyone else except Allah is haram in Islam. She should change her name and religion,” a cleric said.

Defending clerics, Islamic Research Foundation member Ilyas Sharafuddin said whoever declares himself Hindu or Muslim, s/he should follow their religion and religious books. “And if your following Islam, you should worship only Allah. You should follow only one God — the Quran says so, the Vedas say so.” He, however, said that hounding or targeting anybody for their decision is wrong and it is against Islam.

Nusrat Jahan later said that she did not want any controversy and whatever she did was for public ‘harmony’. “Nobody is prepared for controversy, nobody wants to be a part of a controversy. But I think I have my own way of portraying harmony towards all religions. Because I have always been respecting and being born and brought up in Bengal, I feel I’m doing very much right by following traditions and culture. Here we celebrate all the religious festivities with elan.”

This is not the first time Nushrat has been targeted by clerics. Earlier, she was criticised for marrying a non-muslim and wearing sindoor and bangles in Parliament.